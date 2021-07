Re: “Olympics miss the mark on inclusion” [July 11, Opinion]:. The most significant story of this moment after a year of racial reckoning is the continuing institutional degradation of Black women athletes even as their achievements are celebrated. A few examples must be noted: the banning of sprinter Sha’carri Richardson, the barring of two Namibian runners for their testosterone levels and the banning of swim caps designed for natural Black hair. As ground- and air-breaking gymnast Simone Biles pointed out, there were no women athletes, period, in a February ESPN SportsCenter image of the greatest athletes of all time.