The artificial intelligence company Deep 6 A.I. in Pasadena has announced significant network growth, meant to speed up clinical trials for medical and life science researchers, along with the appointment of two new company executives. Chris Brubaker has joined the company as chief marketing and customer officer, while Talha F. Basit has been named chief technology officer, according to Deep 6 CEO Wout Brusselaers. A major challenge to running clinical studies is finding appropriate patients, Brubaker said. It’s a large contributor to the reason it can take years to bring new treatments to market.