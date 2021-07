Many PC components are in short supply worldwide. Newegg may have a way to help you get a hold of them. It'll involve ordering a new PC assembled by Newegg. You already know the trick for getting a hold of the best graphics cards in the current market. It's as simple as buying an entirely new prebuilt PC with an RTX 3060 Ti (or whatever rare part you're after) in it. Newegg may be capitalizing on that mindset by offering priority access to rare parts if you have the company assemble a new PC for you (via Tom's Hardware).