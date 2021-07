The series’ first foray onto next generation consoles, F1 2021 is the most compelling and varied F1 game in quite some time. The Finger Guns Review. It was jarring and strangely nostalgic to hear the words “EA Sports. It’s in the game” spoken before the start screen of an F1 game again. It had been almost 2 decades since EA last published a Formula 1 game. The deal that saw Codemasters join EA meant that the American publishers are once again the arbiters of the F1 racing games.