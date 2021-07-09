Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War Chapter 231 RELEASE DATE and TIME, SPOILERS
EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. It's this time of the week again, and fans of Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War will likely be wondering about the newest chapter, following the release of Chapter 230 this week. While there have been several delays lately, the next chapter is expected to come out as normal.epicstream.com
Comments / 0