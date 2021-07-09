This Martha's Vineyard Beach Cottage Offers a Crash Course in the Art of Easy, Breezy
You might say Phoebe Cole-Smith was born to own her Martha’s Vineyard cottage. She did, after all, first visit the island when she was two weeks old. “My grandparents lived in Ohio but owned houses in Martha’s Vineyard that have been passed down for 75 years. It was a way to curb my grandmother’s homesickness for her native Boston,” says Phoebe, a farmer-chef and founder of Dirt Road Farm (dirtroadfarm.com). She and her children, Walker and Sophie Cole, shared countless summer days at the family home in the island’s village of Edgartown. In 2014, Phoebe, her children (now grown), and her husband, Mike Smith, decided they were ready to dip their toes into purchasing something of their own on the beloved island. “We settled on Chappaquiddick because it’s a bit wild and remote. It’s also only a short ferry ride into Edgartown, which totally appeased Sophie and Walker,” she says.www.countryliving.com
