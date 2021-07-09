This Martha's Vineyard Beach Cottage Offers a Crash Course in the Art of Easy, Breezy

Registration is required for this activity. This 5.5-mile hilly ramble traverses woodlands, wetlands, and open pastures near the west end of Martha's Vineyard and passes through five different protected conservation areas. Along the way, we'll enjoy distant ocean views, rural vistas, glacial erratics, and a whimsical sculpture trail, stopping at a farm stand for cool drinks afterward if time allows. Mainland hikers will take an early-morning ferry from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven, where we'll meet up to carpool to the trailhead. (Early start to beat the heat!) Limit six participants plus leaders due to car capacity. Masks are required for the car ride to and from the trailhead. Participants are responsible for making their own passenger ferry arrangements. Hikers on MV, please email leader if you're interested in joining the group at the trailhead. This is a moderately strenuous loop hike at a brisk pace, with 2.5-3 hours on the trails, plus transportation to and from the trailhead. Plan to wear sturdy hiking shoes and bring a daypack with two liters of water, sun protection, rain wear, lunch, and snacks. Please note: This hike goes through grassy and brushy tick territory, so dress accordingly. Advance online registration is required to join this activity. AMC membership is not required, but you will need to set up a free AMC online account if you do not already have one. Click "Register" button to accept the risks, provide contact info, and sign the AMC liability waiver. Each person must register individually; you cannot register for a friend or household. Please email leader with any questions before registering. Sign-up is complete when you're notified in writing via email. Logistics details will be shared with participants upon acceptance. Hike is subject to cancellation in the event of bad weather, changes in covid restrictions, or disruptions to ferry service.