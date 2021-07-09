Cancel
Beattyville, KY

State Rep Meets with Tourism Directors to Help His District

nolangroupmedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Representative Bill Wesley met with the Owsley and Lee County Tourism Directors and Lee County Tourism Commission members last week at the Local Market in Beattyville. Those in attendance was Owsley County Tourism Director Lisa Botner, Lee County Tourism Director Dedra Brandenburg, Lee County Tourism Commission member Linda Smith, Beattyville Main Street Director Teresa Mays, and Beattyville and Booneville GM-Publisher and Beattyville DBA Vice Chair Jessica L Butler.

