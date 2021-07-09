They Thought Chicago Was Safe in the Climate Stakes. Unfortunately, Nowhere Is Safe.

Every time a major weather event uses New Orleans for a heavy-bag workout, we are treated subsequently to a flood of analysis about how difficult it is to keep safe a city built with the topographical and geologic quirks that New Orleans possesses. And, since major weather events are now a regular feature of our lives thanks to the climate crisis, this happens much more often than it used to happen. But here’s the thing, as the president likes to say. Whenever possible, humans built their cities near large and powerful bodies water. Down through the years, this helped with hydration, transportation, recreation, and the evolution of beachwear. And, if the ground on which the cities were built was not necessarily solid, allowances were made and deals were struck and all of that depended on the belief that the large and powerful bodies of water would remain stable in their relationship with the transformed landscape, or that they could be wrestled into stability through rapid advances in technology.