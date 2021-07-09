Cancel
NexJ Systems Expands Relationship with Leading US Brokerage Firm

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

New Subscription License Agreement Supports Multiple Cloud Deployment Options. NexJ Systems Inc., delivering intelligent customer management software to the financial services industry, announced a new subscription license agreement with a leading US Brokerage firm resulting from a new product designed and developed specifically for the wealth management market. Delivering improvements...

aithority.com

#Wealth Management#Management Software#Software License#Brokerage Firm#Crm#Us Brokerage#Nexj Systems
