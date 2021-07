EA Sports has emerged from the locker room with a fresh Madden NFL 22 video, this time scrutinising the game’s story-based mode, Face of the Franchise. Face of the Franchise chronicles your journey from college student to getting drafted into the NFL, so it’s pretty much what you’d expect from a career mode at this point. Along the way, you’ll choose from a selection of classes that help shape your personality, and you can now also hop into the role of a linebacker to take on a defensive position.