Hunt Apexes with These Expert-Recommended Sim Racing Rigs

Five years ago, I spent a few days down Mexico way driving a Can-Am Maverick X3 X RS side-by-side. That naming jumble translates to "factory Baja racer," and Baja buggies are wide. That X3 is a full six-feet wide, which, besides increasing stability, looks cool as hell—like a predatory creature from another galaxy, or a Team Associated RC off-roader at 1:1 scale. The year after that, I rolled a standard 64-inch-wide Polaris RZR while racing Joey Logano, and I thought, "If only that sucker were wider, I would have triumphantly powered out of that corner and not had a NASCAR driver laugh at me." (At least, not for that reason.) But wisdom comes with winters, and I am now here to tell you that a wide side-by-side is not what you want. No, friends. Trail width is where it's at. By which I mean: 50 inches. Narrow is the new wide.