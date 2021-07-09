Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

South Jersey Fire Killed Baby Girl, Woman; Hospitalized 3 Others

By Jon Craig
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TOTQ6_0asBXqPv00
Two homes on Woodlawn Avenue were destroyed by fire in Hamilton Township overnight. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A major overnight fire that gutted a duplex home in Mercer County killed a 9-month-old girl and a woman in her 40s, authorities confirmed.

The fire started about 3:40 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Hamilton Township, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

The quickly-moving blaze caused a partial roof collapse in a two and a half story, wood-frame duplex, and reportedly spread to an adjoining residence, initial reports said.

A baby girl and the woman in her 40s were found dead inside the duplex, Onofri said.

Authorities did not say if, or how, the two victims may have been related.

At least three other people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, as are the circumstances surrounding the deaths, the prosecutor said.

An investigation is being conducted by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Unit, the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hamilton Police Division.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Anthony Sturchio at 609-989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
117K+
Followers
22K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Arson#Accident#Mercer County#Office Arson Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

PHOTOS: Tractor-Trailer Goes Up In Flames On Route 287

A tractor-trailer went up in flames on Route 287 Sunday night, prompting a quick and efficient response from several local fire departments, state police said. The trailer caught fire in the northbound lanes near milepost 33.6 in Harding Township just before 10:35 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.
Maplewood, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Girl Struck, Killed By NJ Transit Train

A girl was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train Tuesday in North Jersey. The Morris & Essex line train was heading to Dover in Morris County from New York Penn Station when it struck the girl at 12:15 p.m. in Maplewood, NJ Transit officials said. The incident occurred...
Lenawee County, MIDaily Telegram

Faster Horses Festival tragedy: 4 dead, 2 critical in two incidents

WOODSTOCK TWP. – Three young men are dead and two others are in critical condition after they reportedly suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at a campground during the Faster Horses Festival. It is the second incident involving death linked to the festival. The Michigan State Police are investigating an incident where...
Cincinnati, OHWOWK

Pregnant woman shot to death; hospital attempts to save baby

CINCINNATI, OH (AP) — Authorities say a pregnant woman in Ohio died after being shot, and her baby was delivered but is in critical condition. Cincinnati police say officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday. Police say 31-year-old Michelle McDonald was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.
AccidentsUS News and World Report

Woman Killed in Tubing Accident, 2 Others Injured

ROANOKE, W.Va. (AP) — A woman was killed and two others were injured in a tubing accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake in West Virginia, authorities said. A boat was pulling the women on a tube Sunday evening near the Vandalia boat ramp, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. It appears the driver of the boat swung the tube too close to a rock wall causing a collision, the statement said. One woman died and two others were flown to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said.
Lenawee County, MIwlen.com

Authorities Investigating Deaths at Faster Horses

Woodstock Township, MI – On July 17th at approximately 1:27 pm Lenawee County Central Dispatch received a 911 call regarding unresponsive persons at a campground in Woodstock Township, Michigan during the Faster Horses Festival. Emergency Medical Responders and Sheriff Deputies responded to the campground at the corner of US-12 and Brooklyn Highway and found five males in their early 20s inside the travel trailer, all unresponsive. Further medical staff arrived on the scene and began administering CPR. Three of the males were pronounced dead at the scene and two were transported by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition and being treated for acute carbon monoxide poisoning.
Union County, NCWBTV

Person killed in fire off South Greenbriar Road

A Union County girl battling cancer has a brand-new playground in her backyard, thanks to some caring neighbors. Mecklenburg County health officials warn of increasing COVID-19 cases, Delta variant. The county says they’ve seen an increase in cases among kids, especially teenagers. 77% of cases are being reported in people...
Delaware County, INcbs4indy.com

Woman killed in house fire in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A woman was killed in a house fire Monday in Delaware County, according to authorities. Fire crews were called to 401 W. County Road 600 South shortly after 6 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames at the rear of the house. One occupant was...
Appalachia, VAWDBJ7.com

Baby girl dies in house fire in Town of Appalachia

APPALACHIA, Va. (WDBJ) - An 8-month-old girl was found dead after a fire in the 1300 block of Lower Exeter Road early Monday morning. The Town of Appalachia Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire now being looked into by Virginia State Police. At this time, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy