Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Truth About Queen Elizabeth's Relationship With Cate Blanchett

By Alex Ceneviva
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Actor Cate Blanchett has played the original Queen Elizabeth I not once, but twice on the big screen in the movies "Elizabeth" and "Elizabeth: The Golden Age." Of the role, Blanchett revealed (via SFGate), "It was very interesting to watch a female ruler of enormous power, who was often accused of being more male than female." In real life, it appears her character's namesake, Queen Elizabeth II, is the one who is quite fond of Blanchett, so much so that she even bestowed the "Carol" actor with a great honor.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Sfgate#Instyle#Ocean#Inquisitr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Prince Andrew Breaks Queen Elizabeth’s Heart With Latest Action?

Did Prince Andrew‘s attempt to get back into Queen Elizabeth‘s good graces blow up in his face? That was one tabloid’s story not long back. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. ‘Cunning’ Prince Andrew Tried To Woo Queen Elizabeth With ‘Puppy Love’?. A recent edition of the National Enquirer reports “disgraced”...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Unpacking The Reasons Queen Elizabeth Did Not Attend Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling

Prince Willam and his brother Harry were accompanied by some relatives during the unveiling of their mother’s statue in Kensington Palace, but the Queen was notably missing. For months, the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue has been on the minds of many followers and fans of the royal family. Her sons, William and Harry, planned the unveiling in honor of her 60th birthday.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's What The Queen Did After Prince Harry Landed In The UK

As reported by Harper's Bazaar, Prince Harry returned to the U.K. on June 25, 2021. A statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, will be unveiled on July 1, which would've been her 60th birthday. Upon his return, a royal spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that Harry arrived at Frogmore Cottage, a place that has happy memories for the Duke of Sussex. Before he and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, resigned as senior members of the royal family and moved to California, Prince Harry and his wife resided in the cottage with their son, Archie.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Queen Elizabeth Wore a 19th-Century Bow Brooch Passed Down from Queen Victoria

Queen Elizabeth wore one of her most historic signature brooches this Friday. Buckingham Palace shared a picture of the Queen attending a virtual meeting with young leaders supported by the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, in a post on the official royal family Instagram on Friday. In the picture, the Queen appears to be wearing one of her three Victoria Bow Brooches that date back to the 1800s.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Here's Kate Middleton's Title When Prince William Becomes King

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, will get a new title when her husband, Prince William, becomes King. The noble titles of Duke, Duchess, Earl, Countess, etc., form part of a peerage system. The system forms the hierarchy of power in British politics. Members of the peerage system, called Peers, were...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Princess Anne Has Distanced Herself From Prince Harry

Princess Anne didn't want much to do with her nephew Prince Harry when he was in the UK for Prince Philip's funeral back in April. At the time, the Daily Mail reported that Anne was rather cold toward Harry. "There is a deep sense of protection towards the Queen and resentment towards Harry. There is little sympathy for him after what he and Meghan [Markle] said on Oprah," a source told the outlet. In an interview that aired on March 7, Harry and Meghan shared some concerning information with Oprah Winfrey — and with the world — about what they experienced while living under the monarchy's rule. Many of these details were considered private to the royal family, and Harry and Meghan's choice to share them with the public has caused quite a bit of tension.
WorldGossip Cop

Meghan Stealing Princess Beatrice’s Baby Name, Setting To Showdown With Kate Middleton, And More Of This Week’s Royal Drama

In what should now be its own daytime tv soap opera, the saga of Meghan Markle vs. the British Royal Family is continuing as strong as ever. This past week saw a rash of reports claiming everything from Markle causing a “toxic marriage” for Prince Harry to her being part of the cause of internal bickering. Gossip Cop dug into each claim, check out our findings below.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Rocky romance. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla weathered a very public scandal before becoming an official royal couple. Charles was under intense scrutiny as his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s heir apparent when he met Camilla (née Shand) in 1970. The pair dated before the prince served in the Royal Navy. When he returned home, she was engaged to Andrew Parker Bowles.
CelebritiesElle

Sarah Ferguson Says Princess Diana Would Have Adored Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton

Sarah Ferguson is opening up about the late Princess Diana and how she would have viewed her son's lives today. In a new cover story for People, the Duchess of York (who is the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie) reminisced about her friendship with the Princess of Wales and what she would have thought about her sons wives. Prince William married his college sweetheart, Kate Middleton, in 2011, while Prince Harry married then American actress Meghan Markle in 2018.

Comments / 0

Community Policy