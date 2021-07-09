Alert Issued For Wanted Long Island Burglary Suspect

A man is wanted by Nassau County Police after breaking into 17 units at an East Garden City self storage facility. Video Credit: Nassau County Police

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a man who was caught on camera breaking into multiple storage units late last month.

An alert was issued by the Nassau County Police Department for a suspect who cut the locks off 17 storage units at Storage Post on Axinn Avenue in East Garden City.

According to police, the alleged robberies took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, with the suspect making off with property that had been stored in the building.

Investigators described the suspect as having a dark-colored complexion, and he was wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue hat, backpack, black boots, and gloves. at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or commercial burglary has been asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department’s Third Squad detectives by calling (516) 573-6300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

