Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradley County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Bradley by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bradley The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bradley County in east Tennessee Southwestern Polk County in east Tennessee * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 1224 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cleveland, Benton, Wildwood Lake, East Cleveland, South Cleveland, Waterville, Gap Springs, Conasauga, Flint Springs, Parksville, Red Clay State Park, McDonald and Apison.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bradley County, TN
City
South Cleveland, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Cleveland, TN
City
Morristown, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Red Clay State Park#Mcdonald#Apison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.
Portland, ORPosted by
CNN

8 people wounded in downtown Portland, Oregon, shooting

(CNN) — Eight people were shot in downtown Portland, Oregon, early Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting victims were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where at least one of them was being treated for what police described as serious, life threatening wounds. Officers did not locate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy