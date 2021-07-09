Cancel
‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Will Stream on Amazon Prime

By Matt Singer
Life finds a way... to stream online. Jurassic World: Dominion is still scheduled to open in theaters next summer. After that, though, it will head to Amazon’s Prime Video service, part of a new deal between its distributor, Universal Pictures, and the online retail giant. According to a press release Prime Video “will have an exclusive pay-one window for [Universal]’s slate of live-action films in the U.S. starting with the 2022 release slate and will also receive rights to a package of [Universal]’s library movies.”

