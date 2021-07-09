TikTok Is Testing A New Gen-Z Friendly Résumé Video Feature: Will Gen-Xers And Baby Boomers Feel Excluded?

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said Thursday that it will accept job applications via TikTok through July 31. Applicants can submit videos of job-related content to the fast-casual chain through the TikTok app or via a TikTok resumes site. Chipotle says it's using the new platform to reach prospective Gen Z hires at a time when the labor market is tight. "Given the current hiring climate and our strong growth trajectory, it's essential to find new platforms to directly engage in meaningful career conversations with Gen Z," said Marissa Andrada, chief diversity, inclusion and people officer at Chipotle. On July 15, Chipotle will host a "Coast to Coast Career Day" with interviews taking place throughout the day. Chipotle offers starting wages between $11 and $18 per hour as well as benefits and the opportunity to rise to positions that pay $100,000 salaries. Chipotle says it has hired more than 82,000 crew members and had more than 4,200 promotions since the beginning of the year. Chipotle stock has gained 14.2% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 16% for the period.