TikTok Is Testing A New Gen-Z Friendly Résumé Video Feature: Will Gen-Xers And Baby Boomers Feel Excluded?

By Jack Kelly
Forbes
Forbes
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TikTok is evolving and expanding. While it's best known for its fun, quirky and creative short bursts of video entertainment, the platform is growing up. The social media app, predominantly used by Gen-Z and Millennials, may be branching out to a larger audience. The site already has workplace, career and job-related creative content at #CareerTok. The next step for TikTok is testing a “channel for recruitment.” This feature will allow for “short, creative videos, combined with TikTok's easy-to-use, built-in creation tools” and the ability for companies “to discover talented candidates and career opportunities.”

www.forbes.com

Comments / 1

