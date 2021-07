Iron Maiden released their first new song in more than six years, “The Writing On The Wall,” around a global video premiere on YouTube. Written by guitarist Adrian Smith and frontman Bruce Dickinson and co-produced by Maiden bassist and founder-member Steve Harris, “The Writing On The Wall” was produced by Kevin (“The Caveman”) Shirley, who previously worked with the band onBrave New World in 2000 and A Matter of Life and Death (2006), several live releases, and their most recent 16th album The Book of Souls in 2015.