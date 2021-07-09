Tomorrowland reveals full timetable for Around the World festival

With a combination of virtual and select in-person access, the BlackStar Film Festival is back with a vengeance. This festival is in its tenth year and has established itself as an important stop on the summer film festival circuit. The event, which will take place over five days from Aug. 4-8 , will continue to be the premier stop for filmmakers of color while also incorporating some exciting new elements thanks to some new initiatives, one of which is Seen. Seen is a print publication that focuses on Black, brown, and Indigenous cultures around the world. Every year, it will be released twice. Additionally, the festival will roll out a new podcast “Many Lumens,” that will feature innovative artists, change-makers and cultural workers in film. The podcast will be hosted by BlackStar creator, Maori Karmael Holmes. This will allow the festival to maintain a presence throughout the year.