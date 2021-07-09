Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Report: Niklas Sule Linked With Bayern Munich Exit Amid Chelsea Interest

By Vayam Lahoti
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 9 days ago

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle could be heading towards the exit door this summer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge in recent months, with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel keen on strengthening his backline to mount a sustained title challenge next term.

Following their Champions League win, club owner Roman Abramovich is ready to back the German manager and build on the west Londoners' European glory by introducing fresh names in the squad.

Chelsea have been monitoring several top centre-halves ahead of the new campaign, and owing the uncertainty around the future of Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen at the club, the club could sign a world-class defender ahead of the new campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXnWG_0asBX4Ze00
(Photo by Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS/Sipa USA)

As reported by Kicker via Ronan Murphy, Süle could leave the Bundesliga giants this summer, with just one year left on his current deal at the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea have been 'heavily linked' with the defender, and club officials at Bayern have stated that discussions are ongoing with the player's entourage - all options on the table, but a final decision on the player's future is yet to be taken.

The Hoffenheim academy graduate, who joined the Bavarians in 2017, registered 20 league appearances over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

It could happen that Bayern decide to cash in on their star man to avoid the risk of losing him on a free next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fL17N_0asBX4Ze00
(Photo by Michael Regan/UEFA via Abaca/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
163
Followers
1K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Niklas Süle
Person
Antonio Rüdiger
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Stamford Bridge#German#European#Kicker#Bavarians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Bundesliga
News Break
Soccer
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
SoccerTribal Football

​Bayern Munich star Davies suffers ligament damage in Gold Cup

Bayern Munich youngster Alphonso Davies has suffered an ankle ligament injury. The Canadian was taking part in the Gold Cup for his nation but had to pull out before their first game - a 4-1 group stage win over Martinique. His national side released a statement indicating he suffered an...
Soccerchatsports.com

Arjen Robben retires for the second time aged 37 after battling injuries at Dutch club Groningen as ex-Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Holland star definitively hangs up his boots after stellar career

Arjen Robben has retired from football for the second time after deciding not to spend a second season playing for Dutch club Groningen. The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich winger, who made 96 appearances for Holland, thanked fans for the 'heartwarming support' after confirming his decision on Twitter.
SoccerPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Bayern Munich Ushers in 'New Era' With Nagelsmann at Helm

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has won an unprecedented nine straight Bundesliga titles, five German Cups and the Champions League twice in the past decade. Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said Wednesday they wanted to “start a new era” as they presented new coach Julian Nagelsmann.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Bayern Munich make Coman statement amid Liverpool rumours

Kahn says he is 'optimistic' about keeping Coman at the Bundesliga club after talks began to convince the winger to pen new terms. The World Cup winner has scored 41 goals and provided 50 assists in 200 games for Bayern and won an astonishing ten league titles during his spells at Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and the Bavarian giants.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Chris Richards will benefit from another loan move

Bayern Munich didn’t have the best results from the loan transfers of various young players that took place in the last two transfer windows. However, loan spells of Lars Lukas Mai and Chris Richards were productive in terms of getting consistent playing time. Mai has already gone out on another...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Bayern Munich superstar eyeing dream Real Madrid transfer

Despite being well into his thirties, it’s hard to argue that Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski is not still one of, if not the, most prolific strikers in the sport. Having racked up a whopping 41 goals in 40 games to break Gerd Muller’s previous record of 40 goals last season, Lewandowski still remains a force to be reckoned with.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Nagelsmann sets up challenge for Niklas Sule

Bayern Munich has a decision to make regarding the future of Niklas Sule in the summer. The German defender has entered the final 12 months of his contract. With Chelsea showing interest in the defender, Sule is likely to hold talks with Bayern and Julian Nagelsmann after the break. After...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Marc Roca excited to work with Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann will be unveiled as the new Bayern Munich manager on Wednesday. The German manager will also take the first training session tomorrow at Sabner Strasse with young players. The arrival of Nagelsmann has definitely created a lot of buzz amongst fans and players. While the senior players will...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Zahavi offers Bayern Munich winger Coman to Liverpool

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has been offered to Liverpool. Sport1 says Coman's agent Pini Zahavi has sounded out Liverpool about a move for the France international. Coman wants a summer switch to England and has nominated Liverpool among the clubs he wanted Zahavi to approach. The Reds have been...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Adrian Fein subject to interest from Greuther Furth

The pre-season training at Sabner Strasse will allow non-international players to get back in full rhythm, while few players will be looking to sort their futures. Adrian Fein reported to pre-season training at Bayern Munich, but he is probably looking for an immediate solution for a transfer. According to Bild,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand reveals Thiago Alcantara phoned him to arrange transfer to Manchester United from Barcelona in 2013... before midfielder ended up joining Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich having been given just 24 HOURS to make a decision

Rio Ferdinand has revealed he was phoned by Thiago Alcantara in 2013 in the hope that he could arrange him a move to Manchester United. The Liverpool and Spain midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford eight years ago, particularly after a man-of-the-match display against Italy in the final of the Under-21 Euros.

Comments / 0

Community Policy