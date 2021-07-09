Report: Niklas Sule Linked With Bayern Munich Exit Amid Chelsea Interest

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle could be heading towards the exit door this summer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge in recent months, with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel keen on strengthening his backline to mount a sustained title challenge next term.

Following their Champions League win, club owner Roman Abramovich is ready to back the German manager and build on the west Londoners' European glory by introducing fresh names in the squad.

Chelsea have been monitoring several top centre-halves ahead of the new campaign, and owing the uncertainty around the future of Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen at the club, the club could sign a world-class defender ahead of the new campaign.

As reported by Kicker via Ronan Murphy, Süle could leave the Bundesliga giants this summer, with just one year left on his current deal at the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea have been 'heavily linked' with the defender, and club officials at Bayern have stated that discussions are ongoing with the player's entourage - all options on the table, but a final decision on the player's future is yet to be taken.

The Hoffenheim academy graduate, who joined the Bavarians in 2017, registered 20 league appearances over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

It could happen that Bayern decide to cash in on their star man to avoid the risk of losing him on a free next year.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

