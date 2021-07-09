Report: Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel 'Huge Fan' of Wolfsburg Star Maxence Lacroix

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has set his sights on a potential swoop for Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix in the summer, according to reports.

The 21-year-old is one of the most attractive young prospects across Europe after starring for the German side last season, as he amassed 36 appearances across all competitions in a breakthrough 2020/21 campaign.

After securing their first Champions League title since 2012, Chelsea are aiming to challenge on the domestic front by putting up a sustained bid for the Premier League next term.

It has been reported that the west London side are eyeing a move for a top centre-half this summer, as Blues boss Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his backline ahead of the new season.

According to Football London, Tuchel is a 'big fan' of the France international and a deal could be brokered if the German boss is driving a move for the €30 million-rated defender.

Lacroix, who has also drawn interest from Borussia Dortmund, has three years left on his current deal at the Volkswagen Arena.

Tuchel's interest in the centre-back wad confirmed by French journalist Julien Laurens, in his appearance on Matisse Armani's YouTube channel MAH.

Laurens said: "Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix.

"Tuchel has still managed to watch pretty much every single Bundesliga game since he took over at Chelsea.

"He will have his name [Lacroix] high up on the centre-back list this summer."

Chelsea have also been keeping tabs on PSG's Marquinhos, Real Madrid's Raphaël Varane and Bayern Munich's Niklas Süle in their hunt for a world-class centre-back.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

