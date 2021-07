Sometimes you don’t realize the things that have gone missing in gaming. Like how until this year when The Show started releasing on more platforms, baseball fans without a PlayStation haven’t had a simulation style baseball game in years. Electronic Arts published their last baseball game in 2007 while 2K Sports stopped in 2013. It’s the sort of thing that feels impossible. I had a similar experience this morning when the IndyCar Series announced they will team up with Motorsport Games to release a new series of IndyCar games. Finding out the last IndyCar video game was well over a decade ago just seems wrong. It is more than time for them to return.