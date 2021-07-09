'Olympic Dreams': Jonas Brothers train, compete in trailer for NBC special

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, from left to right, compete in gymnastics, track and field, and BMX racing in the NBC special "Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- NBC is giving a glimpse of the new special Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers.

The network shared a trailer for the TV special Friday featuring the Jonas Brothers, a pop rock group composed of brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas.

The preview shows the siblings train with real-life athletes, including gymnasts Laurie Hernandez and Nastia Liukin, to compete in gymnastics, track and field, and BMX racing.

"Competing in Olympic-level events, we've always dreamed of this. We're doing everything we can in the short amount of time to become professional athletes," Joe says before telling his brothers, "I'm going to destroy you both."

"I think the competitive nature between the three of us is very high, no matter what it is that we're doing. We're always out to win," Kevin adds.

The special also features hurdler Sydney McLaughlin, track star Sanya Richards-Ross and BMX racer Alise Willoughby. Rich Eisen and actor Terry Crews will serve as commentators.

Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers will premiere July 21 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC. The Tokyo Summer Olympics run July 23 through Aug. 8.