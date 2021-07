And so we come to the championship rounds of the tournament TV coverage. England in a semi-final means many things to many people: hope, disbelief, dread, excitement. Lager. These massive sporting moments take on so much significance not just because of the feelings they invoke today, but in the memories they reignite. And one of the jobs of the broadcasters is to distill it all in montages, as much a part of the viewing experience as the punditry, the commentary, maybe even the action. These packages of drama, music, art and feeling stay with viewers of all types for a long time.