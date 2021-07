Last year, industry veteran and Game Scout for 2Awesome Studio Liam Twose founded the #PitchYaGame initiative (with assistance from Indie Game Lover and That Thom Clancy), a way to educate developers both current and promising on the art of the game pitch while also helping to shine a light on some promising indie titles in the process. We’ve brought it up here before during previous editions of Screenshot Saturday, having noted someone else utilizing a notable Twitter hashtag as a way to discover amazing new games, but #PitchYaGame (or PYG, as it’s nicknamed) has been using this method to much greater effect since then.