We now know which players the Detroit Red Wings are protecting in this week’s Seattle Kraken expansion draft on Wednesday. This leaves the following players of note exposed:. A few weeks ago I wrote all about the rules for this expansion draft in my expansion draft primer -- read back here. That includes exemptions for players such as Moritz Seider, Joe Veleno, Lucas Raymond and Filip Zadina. So don’t worry if you saw that list and wondered why the team is not protecting those young players. They don’t have to.