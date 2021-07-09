Cancel
What does Stephon Gilmore believe he’s worth?

By Matt Dolloff
985thesportshub.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephon Gilmore wants a new contract, and there’s still a chance it comes with the Patriots. But the price? It sounds as high as ever. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has emerged at the forefront of the reporting on the Gilmore situation in New England in recent weeks. He has spoken to multiple sources around the National Football League who believe that Gilmore and the Patriots will reconvene before the start of training camp in July in hopes of reaching an agreement.

