The top 10 fast-food restaurants for customer satisfaction

Buffalo News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Customer Service Index says Chick-fil-A scored 83 out of a possible 100 points, putting it a few points ahead of the second-place finisher, Domino’s pizza – but one point below its score last year. The study was based on interviews with 19,423 customers via email between April 1,...

buffalonews.com

It's no secret that some fast food restaurants are far favored over others to the point of having cult-like followings. The reason for such popularity tends to go beyond the food itself. Despite many fast food chains' attempts to join the chicken sandwich wars or serve a signature dish or sauce that keeps customers coming back for more, the quality of service that fast food restaurants provide is also important. No one wants to sit in a line forever. That's why Mashed took a survey to find out just which fast food restaurant provides the best service to customers.
At the start of the fast food franchise boom of the 1950s, the only plants customers were likely to encounter were the lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a deluxe cheeseburger. Menus at many popular quick service restaurants have come a long way since then, offering filling options that go beyond a basic side salad. Taco Bell has a modifiable vegetarian menu that claims to have more than 8 million vegetarian and vegan combinations. Starbucks offers plant-based milks that are so popular, the company faced an oat milk shortage earlier this year. And at Burger King, the classic Whopper can now be ordered with an Impossible burger patty made entirely of plant-based protein. Those are just a few of the places where Deborah Brousseau, who has been a vegetarian for 33 years, loves to grab a quick bite to eat.
Related video above: Chick-fil-A employee jumps out of drive-thru window to save choking boy. For the seventh consecutive year, Chick-fil-A topped the fast-food industry in customer satisfaction. It scored an American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) score of 83 out of 100. The restaurant's score decreased 1% from last year's score....
A fast-food chain home to chicken sandwiches and waffle fries will soon open its doors across from South Point High School in Belmont. Chick-fil-A expects its second location in Belmont will open this summer, though an exact date wasn’t given. “It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening a...
D.C.'s Root & Sprig is the first of several the celebrity chef is looking to open around the county. 2021 Most Admired CEO (Deadline is August 9, 2021) Most Admired CEOs were built for times like these. Their leadership and actions are guiding the region’s organizations through a historic moment. Do you know an executive who deserves the title? Nominate her/him today.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Chick-fil-A was named the top fast-food restaurant in America for the seventh year in a row. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Chick-fil-A beat out full-service restaurants such as LongHorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse. “People are slowly starting to enjoy sitting down at...
Not to complain, but there's a few fast food chains and restaurants we're missing in Lawton, Fort Sill. Sure we have a pretty good selection of places to eat, but there's certainly room for more. Over the past couple of years we've seen several new businesses move to town and...
Chick-fil-A has been rated America's top fast food restaurant for the seventh straight year. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Chick-fil-A came out on top, beating all full services restaurants included in the survey. In second place was Domino's Pizza, and KFC was third. Fourth goes to Starbucks, while...
Intown restaurants and fast food chains are struggling to find employees after the pandemic shutdown. Fast food joints like Cook Out are offering $12 an hour, bonuses, raises, and health insurance to attract employees, but it’s not just the fast food industry that’s facing staffing issues. Karen Bremer, president and CEO of the Georgia Restaurant… The post Restaurants, fast food chains struggling to fill jobs in post-COVID economy appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
CHICAGO - A fast-food manager was stabbed by a former employee who came into a Gold Coast restaurant demanding a paycheck Thursday evening on the North Side. A 27-year-old man was working as a manager at a fast-food restaurant in the first block of East Chicago Avenue when a 47-year-old man, who was previously an employee, entered the establishment about 10:25 p.m. and demanded his paycheck, according to Chicago police.
For years, as the link between disease, early death and poor diet grew irrefutable, advocates and nutritionists pushed for the same prescription: Physician, heal thyself. Specifically, they demanded that hospital administrators ditch the fast-food chains that frequently bolster health-care systems’ bottom lines and adopt more nutritious meals as part of an overall plan to teach doctors and patients alike about the benefits of a balanced diet.

