The top 10 fast-food restaurants for customer satisfaction

At the start of the fast food franchise boom of the 1950s, the only plants customers were likely to encounter were the lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a deluxe cheeseburger. Menus at many popular quick service restaurants have come a long way since then, offering filling options that go beyond a basic side salad. Taco Bell has a modifiable vegetarian menu that claims to have more than 8 million vegetarian and vegan combinations. Starbucks offers plant-based milks that are so popular, the company faced an oat milk shortage earlier this year. And at Burger King, the classic Whopper can now be ordered with an Impossible burger patty made entirely of plant-based protein. Those are just a few of the places where Deborah Brousseau, who has been a vegetarian for 33 years, loves to grab a quick bite to eat.