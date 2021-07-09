Lake County man sentenced to 12 years for rape of Ocala youth shelter runaway
A Lake County man that was arrested in 2018 for his involvement in the rape of a runaway child from an Ocala youth shelter, will serve 12 years in prison for the crime. A jury convicted 32-year-old Steven Hodge of sexually battering a child in February 2018. Hodge befriended the child victim after she ran away from a youth shelter in Ocala and made her way to Eustis, according to the Florida State Attorney’s Office for the Fifth Judicial Court of Florida.www.ocala-news.com
