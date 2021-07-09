Luxury Apartment Community ArLo Now Open in Coveted Arcadia Area
(Scottsdale, Ariz.)— July 8, 2021 – Valley-based multifamily investment firm Mark-Taylor, together with Denver based development and real estate investment company, Consolidated Investment Group announced today that ArLo, a luxury apartment home community in the premium Phoenix neighborhood known as lower Arcadia, is now leasing. The first residents moved into the community in May 2021, and ArLo is filling up fast as luxury rentals continue to be a hot commodity in the Phoenix area during the currently booming housing market.roselawgroupreporter.com
