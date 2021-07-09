Cancel
Spark, Hunters and Dragons pick up key wins in qualifiers

Birmingham Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Summer Showdown Qualifiers continued Friday in the Eastern Region of the Overwatch League, with the Hangzhou Spark, Chengdu Hunters and Shanghai Dragons picking up wins. In a battle of teams looking to cement themselves as top three in the region, the Hunters (6-5, 6 points) picked up a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Fusion (7-4, 7 points). The Fusion started hot, taking a 2-0 win on Nepal and a 3-2 win on Volskaya Industries, threatening to sweep the Hunters.

