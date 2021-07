Aside from complimenting the 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' rapper, the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker gushes over Queen Latifah for winning an award at the annual event. AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has made people convinced that he's a part of the LGBTQ community. After praising Lil Nas X for his making out session at the BET Awards 2021, the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker was urged by fans to come out.