This week, it’s the final Denali Report of the year as the season continues to move toward its end, and a ranger spends his last summer on Denali. This is the Denali Report for Friday, July 9th, 2021, and will be our final report for the season. As of early this week, seventy-two climbers were still on Denali with all other attempts completed. Even if none of those remaining climbers were to summit, the rate for the season would be around fifty-five percent, which is right in the average range.