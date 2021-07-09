Jake Paul blasts “fraud” Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264: “You can tell Conor has lost it”

Sean O’Malley is entirely unfazed by his detractors. This Saturday, O’Malley takes on UFC newcomer Kris Moutinho on the main card of UFC 264. Originally, O’Malley was supposed to face Louis Smolka, however, last week a staph infection rendered Smolka unable to compete on Saturday and the UFC was put into scramble mode to find an opponent for “Suga.” Fortunately, given O’Malley’s popularity there was no shortage of fighters willing to step in on short notice, including several notable fighters. Ultimately though, the opportunity when to Moutinho, a 9-4 professional fighter who was competing under the CFFC banner. The announcement triggered a good deal of backlash from fans and fighters but O’Malley is unperturbed.