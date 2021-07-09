Jake Paul blasts “fraud” Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264: “You can tell Conor has lost it”
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul blasted Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264, suggesting that “you can tell Conor has lost it.”. McGregor and Dustin Poirier both took part in the pre-fight press conference on Thursday evening, and McGregor was criticized by fans who were watching for his weak trash talk. In addition to fans suggesting that McGregor may have lost a step, Paul believes that’s certainly the case. Taking to his social media following the presser, “The Problem Child” blasted McGregor and suggested that he is a fraud who is dealing with insecurities.www.bjpenn.com
Comments / 0