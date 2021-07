In 1996, I attended the Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia. I had the privilege of watching world-class athletes compete as a culmination of a lifetime of training. I believe Olympic athletes are especially disciplined. Imagine working on something for four years and showcasing your work to the world for ten seconds. That is the case with 100-meter runners. They spend their entire life perfecting this short but difficult race only to realize there is only one winner. The race is only short compared to every other event in track and field. Have you ever run the 100-meter dash? Is it not a short race?