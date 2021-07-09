Hub International Acquires $4.6B Retirement Plan Firm

DEERFIELD -- MichaelSilver announced the appointment of certified public accountant Katy Giesecke as a partner of the firm. Giesecke has 26 years of experience assisting clients through the complexities of tax planning and compliance, and assurance services in a broad range of industries. Giesecke has also developed a specialty focusing on trust, estate, and gift tax planning and compliance. As a trusted adviser, she works with high net-worth individuals, multigenerational family groups, private foundations and charities, and privately held businesses and their owners to help them navigate the complexities of estate and income tax matters. She has significant experience with federal and state estate tax compliance and providing her clients strategic consulting services.