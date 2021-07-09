Hub International Acquires $4.6B Retirement Plan Firm

Cancel
Insurance brokerage Hub International says it has acquired the operating subsidiaries of TCG Group Holdings, which is doing business as Trusted Capital Group. Austin, Texas-based TCC provides wealth management, retirement planning, institutional advisory services and oversees more than $4.6 billion in assets, representing hundreds of plans in the education, local government and small-to-medium business sectors and 750,000 plan participants, according to HUB.

