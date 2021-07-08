Brave Mainers Walking All the Way to Fenway Park Are Now In Massachusettes!

I've been hearing a lot of stories like this recently and it makes me really sad. Now that the world is finally open again people are excited to go on vacation and go out to eat. I totally get that! However, many of these restaurants are short staffed which sometimes means longer wait times for tables and food. And the item you want on the menu might not be available. But that is no excuse to verbally abuse the staff that actually showed up to work that day. A lot of these workers are young. They are trying to save up for college. For many of them it is their first job EVER. We all need to take a chill pill and recognize that everyone is just doing the best they can.