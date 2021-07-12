WISeKey (WKEY) Announces H1 2021 Preliminary Results; Reports Revenue of $9.9 Million, a 24% Increase from H1 2020
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. "‹WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX: WIHN) ("WISeKey" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company announced today its preliminary unaudited financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 ("H1 2021"). All H1 2021 figures in this release are unaudited and estimated due to the preliminary nature of the announcement.www.streetinsider.com
