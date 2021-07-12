WISeKey (WKEY) Announces H1 2021 Preliminary Results; Reports Revenue of $9.9 Million, a 24% Increase from H1 2020

Tipalti, the leading global payables automation company, grew its revenue by 83% in the first half of 2021 relative to the first half of 2020. Tipalti continued its rapid growth, surpassing $23 billion in annualized transactions in the first half of 2021, up from $18 billion in the second half of 2020 and 115% from the first half of 2020. Tipalti also surpassed the 1,500 mark for active customers.