Letter: Mae Bradshaw for Rye Selectman

I have been a student of Rye history for a long time and that includes its political history. As a point of clarification on the Rye Parsonage ownership, I noticed a letter to the editor on July 8 written by Mr. Epply which stated that the Rye library had purchased the Parsonage land in 1995. As everyone is aware there have been volumes written and much said about the events surrounding the land upon which the library stands and the remaining parcel. Not all of this has been accurate. It is easy to get the facts incorrect, but Rye town reports are one of the best sources to check those facts and there it states that the property was bought by the town for library expansion and other town uses. The library trustees will certainly confirm this fact.