Letter: Mae Bradshaw for Rye Selectman
On Tuesday July 13th, Voters in Rye will be headed to the polls for our Town Elections. Covid moved our elections from our usual March timeframe. Don’t forget to vote!. I’ll be voting for Mae Bradshaw for Selectman. Mae was selected last year to replace someone who could not fill out their elected term. Aside from this hands on experience, Mae has spent many years in elected as well as appointed office serving our town. She has served on the Heritage Commission, Capital Improvements Committee, Historic District Commission, Budget Committee, and the Town Center Committee. She has by far the most and most varied experience to bring to the table. She also has lots of experience in the nonprofit world.www.seacoastonline.com
