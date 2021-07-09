Cancel
Utah State

You Can Buy a Vacation Home Using Bitcoin at This New Luxe Resort in Utah

 8 days ago

A development near Park City is targeting millennial buyers by offering turnkey prefabs that start around $1,000,000—or the crypto equivalent. Jamie Mackay has an affinity for the retreat lifestyle. Back in 2006, the entrepreneur founded Wheelhaus, a tiny home design-build company, and soon after created Fireside Resort—a community of tiny homes, campsites, luxury hotel suites, and private cabins in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

