LGBTQ+ Asian American Fantasy Book Recs
(This article was originally published at What We Experience and has been reprinted under an agreement.) There’s nothing like recognition and validation drawn from the pages of a book, especially when representation seems so rare for members of the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ community. As the entertainment business attempts to amend poisonous stereotypes and diversify narratives beyond the norm, it’s critical to elevate the narratives of minorities that might otherwise become ignored.southseattleemerald.com
Comments / 2