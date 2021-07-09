RETRANSMISSION Cyberlux Corporation Provides Updates on Authorized Share Level, Effective Outstanding Share Level, No Reverse Split Policy, and OTC Current Status Progress

Scottsdale, Arizona, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:. The Company has retained the firm, Farber Hass Hurley LLP, Certified Public Accountants, to conduct PCAOB required audits of its financial statements for the prior two years. Upon completion of the audits, the Company will file the required applications to return to fully reporting status with the SEC.