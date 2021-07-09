The Best Travel Backpacks For Disorganized People

With the excitement of your upcoming adventure, imminent jet lag, and seats that seem to be getting smaller and smaller, it can feel impossible to to sleep on an airplane. Unless you are one of the lucky few who can fall asleep anywhere, you probably need a little extra help to get that much-needed travel rest. Behold the wonder of travel pillows! With unique designs, soft padding, and ergonomic support, travel pillows are better than ever. A great travel pillow on a long flight can be the difference between waking every half hour with neck pain and a few hours of restful slumber. Shop the best travel pillows in the slides ahead to help you soar straight to dreamland. The best part? They start at just $17.