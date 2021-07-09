Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Big Banks, Delta To Start Q2 Earnings Season: Investing Action Plan

By IBD STAFF
Investor's Business Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's your weekly Investing Action Plan: what you need to know as an investor for the coming week. The Q2 reporting season gets going with earnings from Delta Air Lines and top bank stocks like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America. Taiwan Semiconductor also reports amid the ongoing chip shortage, and Boeing releases Q2 delivery and order data. Virgin Galactic is due to send founder Richard Branson into space.

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commerce Department#Consumer Price Index#America Banks#Big Banks#Delta Air Lines#Jpmorgan Chase#Boeing#Financial Services#Dfs#Ma#Wfc#Morgan Stanley#Eps#Bank Of America#Citigroup#Wells Fargo#The Federal Reserve#Dal#Unitedhealth Group#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Apple
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
News Break
Airbus
News Break
Markets
News Break
AMD
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
United Airlines
Related
BusinessZacks.com

How to Find Big Winners This Earnings Season

Earnings season always brings the potential for huge moves in stocks. This quarter, whispers of the Delta variant of COVID continue to rumble throughout the market. Also, inflationary pressures hitting consumers in places ranging from housing prices to pain at the pump. There has already been a huge rotation into industries benefiting from higher inflation, but how long will that trade last?
IndustryZacks.com

Are Steel Stocks Buckled Up for a Bumper Q2 Earnings Season?

The steel industry has come roaring back this year after being battered by the fallout of the pandemic in 2020, thanks largely to skyrocketing steel prices and a strong rebound in demand across major end-use markets. The industry witnessed a solid second quarter with steel prices catapulting to record highs riding on an upswing in demand and supply constraints.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For MPLX

Within the last quarter, MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 7 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for MPLX evaluate the company at an average price target of $32.0 with a high of $34.00 and a low of $30.00.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Nasdaq ends lower as investors sell Big Tech

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq ended lower on Thursday, pulled down by Apple, Amazon and other Big Tech companies as a fall in weekly jobless claims data fed investor concerns about a recent inflation spike. Nvidia tumbled 4.4% and Amazon fell over 1%, both companies contributing more than any others to...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs (GS) Tops Q2 EPS by $4.79

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) reported Q2 EPS of $15.02, $4.79 better than the analyst estimate of $10.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $15.39 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Dow Inc., LyondellBasell Lower After Downgrades at Bank of America

Bank of America downgrades Dow Inc. and LyondellBasell, based on indications commodity-price inflation is peaking. Shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) - Get Report and LyondellBasell (LYB) - Get Report fell Friday after Bank of America analyst Steve Byrne downgraded the chemicals stalwarts and cut his price targets on them. He...
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

Bank of America might allow limited Bitcoin futures trading, reports say

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Bank of America has reportedly begun allowing some clients to trade Bitcoin futures, a big step for a company that has been conservative in its cryptocurrency approaches so far. Coindesk, citing anonymous sources, says select...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

JPMorgan, Home Depot Lead 5 Dow Jones Stocks Near Buy Points

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Home Depot (HD), Honeywell (HON), Goldman Sachs (GS) and UnitedHealth (UNH) are Dow Jones stocks to watch as they near buy zones from flat (or shallow cup) bases. Dow Jones Tests 35,000. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 35,000 early in the session, nearing its...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally Struggles Outside Apple; JPMorgan, Goldman, UnitedHealth, Taiwan Semi Are Key Earnings

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell, even as Apple (AAPL) powered higher, boosted by reports of bullish iPhone production plans. Beneath the surface, market breadth continued to weaken while recent breakouts and buying opportunities struggled. JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS) beat earnings views, along with other banking giants, despite weaker trading. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) tumbled on weak margins, fueling selling in several chip names. UnitedHealth (UNH) beat views while InMode (INMD) soared on preliminary results. Delta Air Lines (DAL) and American Airlines (AAL) reported positive cash flow for the first time since the pandemic started.
IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: A Chemicals Company Earns Growth Stock Status

If you read that Element Solutions (ESI) is a chemicals company, you might also want to know that it's a supplier to the chip, energy, smartphone, printing, 5G and electric-vehicle industries, plus others. That's how it's become a top growth stock and today's IBD 50 Stock To Watch. "The markets...
Stocksinvesting.com

Charles Schwab, Retail Sales, Consumer Sentiment: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks zigzagged on Thursday and closed the day mixed as big banks continued to top Wall Street expectations for the second quarter, boosting their shares even as the yields on Treasuries slipped again. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) beat expectations on the both the top and bottom lines as strength...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stocks Struggle for Direction as Banks Jumpstart Earnings Season

Another earnings season descended upon Wall Street this week, with bank stocks leading the charge. Despite a week packed full of key economic indicators and quarterly reports, though, stocks barely budged. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) did start out the week on a strong note, blasting towards a record close, joined by the S&P 500 index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC), as investors looked toward Federal Chair Jerome Powell's Capitol Hill testimony. The blue-chip index was reversing course by Tuesday, though, after a hotter-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) weighed on markets -- marking the CPI's fastest acceleration in almost 13 years. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq pulled back, too, but not before logging more record intraday highs. The S&P 500 notched yet another mid-session high on Wednesday, though stocks were relatively muted as investors eyed a downward trend in bond yields, and digested initial comments from Powell during his two-day testimony.
Stocksetftrends.com

Q2 Bank Earnings Help Propel Financial Stock ETFs

Financial sector exchange traded funds were higher Thursday as the corporate earnings season helped lift bank stocks. On Thursday, the Invesco KBW Regional Bank Portfolio (NYSEArca: KBWR) rose 0.2% while the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEArca: KBE) rose 0.4%. Meanwhile, the broader Financial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEArca: XLF) was flat.
Financial ReportsNew York Post

Morgan Stanley posts strong earnings as aggressive acquisitions buoy revenue

Morgan Stanley said robust dealmaking and wealth management revenues pushed quarterly profits 10 percent higher from a year earlier, beating analysts’ expectations. The Wall Street behemoth reported a profit of $3.51 billion, or $1.85 a share, on revenue of $14.76 billion. Analysts had predicted the bank would report $1.65 a share on revenue of $13.98 billion, according to data from FactSet.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Gives Up Gains As These Tech Stocks Weigh; Nasdaq Gets Slammed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average struggled to hold gains Thursday afternoon, after erasing a 170-point loss despite pressure from big-cap tech stocks. The Nasdaq fell 0.9%, the S&P 500 slid 0.5% and the Dow Jones industrials gave up less than 0.1% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were down 0.9%. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Wednesday.
Financial ReportsInvestor's Business Daily

Earnings Season Preview: Steel Dynamics Stock Near Buy Zone With Quarterly Report Due

If you're trying to build your earnings season watch list by looking for stocks setting up in a base ahead of their next earnings report, here's on that fits the bill: Steel Dynamics (STLD). It's expected to announce its latest quarterly performance on or around Jul. 19 and is trading approximately 9% under a 66.98 entry. The base is a second-stage flat base. Read "Looking For The Next Big Stock Market Winners? Start With These 3 Steps" for more tips.

Comments / 0

Community Policy