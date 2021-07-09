Big Banks, Delta To Start Q2 Earnings Season: Investing Action Plan

Another earnings season descended upon Wall Street this week, with bank stocks leading the charge. Despite a week packed full of key economic indicators and quarterly reports, though, stocks barely budged. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) did start out the week on a strong note, blasting towards a record close, joined by the S&P 500 index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC), as investors looked toward Federal Chair Jerome Powell's Capitol Hill testimony. The blue-chip index was reversing course by Tuesday, though, after a hotter-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) weighed on markets -- marking the CPI's fastest acceleration in almost 13 years. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq pulled back, too, but not before logging more record intraday highs. The S&P 500 notched yet another mid-session high on Wednesday, though stocks were relatively muted as investors eyed a downward trend in bond yields, and digested initial comments from Powell during his two-day testimony.