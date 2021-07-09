Cancel
Jack Dorsey And Square To Build Mainstream Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

By Nik Hoffman
bitcoinmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare's hardware lead, Jesse Dorogusker, announced yesterday that Square, Jack Dorsey, and he have decided to build a secure yet user-friendly mobile Bitcoin wallet designed for mainstream adoption. This comes after last month's consideration for building the wallet in an announcement by the Twitter and Square CEO in a Twitter...

bitcoinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Bullish crypto signal ‘just started pumping’

Bitcoin continues to trade within a relatively narrow band on Friday, despite a price slide in recent days.The cryptocurrency dropped from above $34,000 at the start of the week to below $32,000, remaining within the $30,000 to $36,000 region that it has sat throughout July.The broader crypto market is largely stable, with no major moves in either direction over the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ether) is down 3 per cent, while Binance Coin is up 1 per cent since Thursday, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. Analysts predict a big move could be on its way, pointing to several market indicators that suggest a short term break out within the next couple of days.In other news, Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has announced a new company aimed at decentralised finance and focussing on bitcoin.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Crypto market stasis: Experts and academics take questions on bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies
StocksPosted by
BGR.com

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey just announced a new bitcoin business

Bitcoin might be in a prolonged slump that’s terrifying some investors. But the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency is still trading above $31,000 as of Friday morning. That might be less than half the $64,000 all-time-high price from mid-April, but it’s still well over the $20,000 highs from a few years ago. Despite the massive price swings, there’s enormous interest in bitcoin and all cryptocurrencies. It’s not just retail investors that have been pouring money into digital coins this year. More institutions made significant investments in the past few months, despite the volatility. While China continues to clamp down on virtual...
Internetinvesting.com

Aave May Build “Twitter On Ethereum”

Aave founder Stani Kulechov has suggested that his team should build an Ethereum-based version of Twitter. Kulechov made the suggestion in response to Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s plans to build a new platform for DeFi on Bitcoin. Aave Founder Hints At Social Media Plans. Stani Kulechov has his eyes set...
Economyhypebeast.com

Square is Creating a New Business Named "TBD" Focusing on Bitcoin

Following the tweet last week confirming Square‘s plans for making a hardware wallet for Bitcoin, Twitter and Square founder Jack Dorsey has announced that Square is planning on creating a new business, joining existing Seller, Cash App, and Tidal products, with the sole goal of making it easy to create “noncustodial, permissionless, and decentralized financial services,” with a focus on Bitcoin.
Marketsinvesting.com

Dorsey reveals new Square division dedicated to DeFi on Bitcoin

Jack Dorsey has consistently voiced his support for Bitcoin, proving that his love for the flagship cryptocurrency is unwavering. In his latest attempt to promote the network, the Square founder and CEO announced that his company was launching a new division devoted to building decentralized finance (DeFi) services on the Bitcoin network.
InternetCoinTelegraph

Aave founder hints at developing ‘Twitter on Ethereum’

Aave founder Stani Kulechov told his 90,000 Twitter followers on Saturday that his platform should build “Twitter on Ethereum'' after Jack Dorsey said he was developing a new Bitcoin (BTC)-centric financial services platform with striking similarities to Aave. Dorsey tweeted Thursday that Square Inc., his mobile payment company, was creating...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dorsey Plans DeFi On Bitcoin, Critics Point To Ethereum

Jack Dorsey says he’s planning to build a permissionless platform for decentralized finance services with a “primary focus” on Bitcoin. However, some have pointed out that the project sounds remarkably similar to Ethereum. Key Takeaways. Jack Dorsey has announced that Square (NYSE:SQ) will set up a company to build an...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Dorsey: Square Will Launch Bitcoin Focused DeFi Platform

Square will launch a bitcoin-focused decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, according to CEO Jack Dorsey. The platform is still in the very early stages of its development. Twitter CEO and Square co-founder Jack Dorsey announced via Twitter that the finance platform would be launching a new decentralized finance (DeFi) business that would focus on bitcoin. He said that the open developer platform would have “the sole goal of making it easy to create non-custodial, permissionless, and decentralized financial services.”
Economytheblockcrypto.com

Jack Dorsey announces plan for developer platform focused on bitcoin financial services

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square, said Thursday that the payments services business is working to create "an open developer platform" focused on bitcoin-tied financial services. The venture is the latest bitcoin-focused project spearheaded by Dorsey. In recent months, Dorsey has outlined plans for developing an open-source hardware wallet, and bitcoin has played an increasingly significant role in Square's financial footprint via its Cash App, as detailed in recent earnings disclosures.
MarketsCoinDesk

Square to Create a New Bitcoin Platform for Financial Services

Square CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted that the company would build "an open developer platform" whose name is TBD. The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.
Economybitcoinmagazine.com

With The Alt 401(k), ForUsAll Offers Accessible Retirement: Bitcoin Style

ForUsAll, a retirement technology platform for small businesses, has announced a bold new product: the Alt 401(k), allowing employers to offer retirement plans with access to more non-traditional assets, including the world’s leading decentralized store of value. The 401(k), a staple in retirement planning since the early 1980s, is an...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Optech #157: Proposed New Opcodes And Wiki Pages

The Bitcoin Optech newsletter provides readers with a top-level summary of the most important technical news happening in Bitcoin, along with resources that help them learn more. To help our readers stay up-to-date with Bitcoin, we're republishing the latest issue of this newsletter below. Remember to subscribe to receive this content straight to your inbox.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Interview: Bringing The World To Bitcoin With Ivan Soto-Wright

On this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” Christian Keroles sat down with Ivan Soto-Wright, the cofounder and CEO of Moonpay. Moonpay is a bitcoin infrastructure company building out the interoperability between bitcoin and the legacy finance system. Moonpay is focused on making it as easy and cost effective as possible to purchase and hold bitcoin with as many payment providers and options as possible. The Moonpay API can be built directly into noncustodial bitcoin wallets so that users can buy and acquire bitcoin in a way that is completely custody free.

