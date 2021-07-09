Pfizer plots course for COVID-19 booster, but the CDC isn't sure 'whether or when' follow-up shots will be needed
Throughout the pandemic, mixed messaging has sometimes hindered the public's understanding of how best to respond. On boosters, that seems to be happening again. Pfizer and BioNTech, who've routinely signaled the likely need for follow-up COVID-19 shots, just unveiled plans to add another booster shot to their vaccine repertoire. Within hours of that news, though, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FDA told Americans that they don't need to worry about boosters right now.www.fiercepharma.com
