Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Pfizer plots course for COVID-19 booster, but the CDC isn't sure 'whether or when' follow-up shots will be needed

By Fraiser Kansteiner
FiercePharma
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the pandemic, mixed messaging has sometimes hindered the public's understanding of how best to respond. On boosters, that seems to be happening again. Pfizer and BioNTech, who've routinely signaled the likely need for follow-up COVID-19 shots, just unveiled plans to add another booster shot to their vaccine repertoire. Within hours of that news, though, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FDA told Americans that they don't need to worry about boosters right now.

www.fiercepharma.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Booster#Cdc#Americans#Nature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC Director says “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” Is Walensky spreading misinformation given reports of vaccinated people still getting the virus?

Back in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky faced backlash after she said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick. The CDC later walks back the claim that vaccinated people do not carry covid saying that the “The Evidence Isn’t Clear.”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says Where Cases Will Rise Next

Depending on where you're reading this, the coronavirus pandemic may seem nearly over or coming back. The truth is, it's coming back if we don't stop it. The more transmissible Delta variant is spreading, mainly through unvaccinated swaths of the country, and threatening to spin off more dangerous mutations. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been speaking to states that are in trouble—and he delivered a warning that affects us all. Read on for six things that may save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

GUEST COLUMN: Get the vaccine and eliminate this plague

I was driving north on I-81 in western Virginia, cruise control set at 77 mph, above the 70 mph limit, not enough to attract the highway patrol and enough to keep pace with traffic. A pick-up truck whooshed by, going at least 85 mph, flying a Confederate flag and a no-vaccination sticker. The flag reminded us of a recent comedy routine. The comedian said that driving in Virginia, he noticed that some people don’t know that the war is over and that they lost.
Public Healthgeneticliteracyproject.org

Are COVID vaccines effective and safe for children? An expert weighs in

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents 12 to 15 years of age on May 10, 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed with recommendations endorsing use in this age group after their advisory group meeting on May 12. The American Academy of Pediatrics also supports this decision.
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

FDA to Prioritize Full Approval for Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Pfizer Inc. announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to its COVID-19 vaccine, positioning the vaccine for full approval by January. The Pfizer vaccine has been administered to more Americans than any other shot so far...
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

CDC Advisers to Discuss Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose for Immunocompromised

FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Giving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised adults will be up for discussion during a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel meeting next week. At the meeting scheduled for July 22, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Week

Most people won't need a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for years, vaccination experts predict

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting next week to discuss whether immunocompromised Americans should be authorized to receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and Pfizer said last week it will seek regulatory approval for an eventual third booster shot of its vaccine amid the rapidly spreading Delta variant. Israel said this week it will begin administering a third Pfizer dose to severely immunocompromised adults, and Britain has announced a plan to administer booster shots beginning in September.
Pharmaceuticalscontagionlive.com

FDA Approves Pneumococcal 15-Valent Conjugate Vaccine for US Adults

The prophylaxis showed non-inferiority across shared serotypes with an available 13-valent vaccine in its indication-supporting data. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine (VAXNEUVANCE) for the active-immunization prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae (IPD) among adults ≥18 years old. The indication, granted...
Public Healthfox8live.com

COVID-19: Mask, vaccine mandates rise along with delta variant

(CNN) - The pandemic is nowhere near finished. That’s the latest from the World Health Organization, as the delta variant continues to spread. In the U.S., it’s been reported in every state. Some mask mandates are back in effect because of it, and vaccine mandates are becoming more common, too.
Massachusetts StateInternational Business Times

79 Fully Vaccinated People Died Of COVID-19 In Massachusetts, DPH Data Shows

Nearly 80 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, the state’s health department said. Officials of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Saturday released data showing there had been 4,450 “breakthrough” cases of the novel coronavirus among more than four million vaccinated residents in the state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy