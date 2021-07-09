Visit KC's Fulvi resigns as CEO after three-year tenure

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) has announced that Todd Bluedorn will be stepping down as chairman and chief executive officer after 15 years at the helm. What Happened: Bluedorn will be retiring in mid-2022 “based on his desire to create a better balance between his personal and professional priorities,” the Dallas-headquartered provider of energy-efficient climate-control solutions said in a statement. The board of directors has begun a search for a replacement.