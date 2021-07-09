Visit KC's Fulvi resigns as CEO after three-year tenure
Jason Fulvi took the helm of Visit KC in 2018. The organization's CFO will be interim president of the organization.www.bizjournals.com
Jason Fulvi took the helm of Visit KC in 2018. The organization's CFO will be interim president of the organization.www.bizjournals.com
The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity
Comments / 0