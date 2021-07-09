Cancel
Overcoming challenges: Woman-owned construction business clawing back after losing work

By Jeff Blumenthal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 8 days ago
In last week's cover story, the Philadelphia Business Journal explored the current opportunities and challenges that local minority businesses face as the world prepares to exit the pandemic era. Four such businesses shared their pandemic stories with us. Here is the second in a series. Last year, Carla Watts' construction...

The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Montgomery County, PAPosted by
Philadelphia Business Journal

Montgomery County data analytics firm Integress acquired by company with international reach

Conshohocken-based data analytics firm Integress has been acquired by AllCloud, a Denver-based cloud professional services company with an international reach. Terms of the deal were not disclosed and both companies declined to provide revenue or profitability data. Integress has about 30 employees, virtually all of whom will be joining 300-employee...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philadelphia Business Journal

Slalom continues to invest in Philadelphia’s growth, plans to add over 100 jobs in next 12 months

Slalom, the modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, today announced a plan to significantly expand its Philadelphia presence in 2021 and beyond. Over the next 12 months, Slalom plans to add 100 engineering, experience, strategy, organizational change, agile, artificial intelligence and Salesforce jobs in Philadelphia. This increased investment is in response to client demand from companies in the Greater Philadelphia region and surrounding areas needing additional expertise to strengthen and optimize their businesses and digital footprints. This growth is being driven across the diverse industries that make Philadelphia such a compelling home for some of the world’s leading brands and the innovators of tomorrow. “The demand for new and engaging, customer and people experiences have only accelerated over the past year,” said Amy Loftus, General Manager, Slalom Philadelphia. “Slalom is excited to be at the forefront of this acceleration, supporting our clients through this wave of change, with new ways of working, enabled through leading digital solutions and data insights. We look forward to adding to our team and continuing to invest in the Philadelphia region and the companies in our area.” As part of its multi-year growth plan in Philadelphia, Slalom has hit the ground sprinting. With a deep understanding of what makes the companies and industries of Philadelphia tick, our footprint is expanding this year to support the demand for digital acceleration in every industry. The increase in demand is also driving investment in jobs for technical and non-technical skills that utilize our deep relationships with key partners such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce, and Google Cloud. Recognition of our Slalom talent and work has come from those partners as well. Slalom has recently achieved Partner of the Year or Innovation Excellence Awards from Tableau, Boomi, AWS, MSFT, Databricks, Snowflake, Salesforce, and was named one of the Top 21 Companies at the Forefront of Tech Innovation. Aiding its successful expansion and attraction for top talent is Slalom’s unique culture. Slalom has been listed in the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For the sixth consecutive year, as well as Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality and Best Workplaces for Women and Parents. Slalom launched its Philadelphia office in the summer of 2016. The company has its sights set on contributing to the future growth and commerce rooted in the Keystone State. About Slalom Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 40 markets around the world, Slalom’s teams have autonomy to move fast and do what’s right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world’s top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 9,500 employees.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philadelphia Business Journal

Public Companies in the Philadelphia Region

Publicly-traded companies in the Philadelphia region ranked by the fiscal year 2020 revenue. The list includes U.S. publicly-traded companies that are headquartered within the counties of Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery and Philadelphia in Pennsylvania; Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem, and Mercer in New Jersey; or Kent and New Castle in Delaware. Sources: Securities and Exchange Commission filings; Yahoo! Finance.
IndustryPosted by
Philadelphia Business Journal

Are you a rock star pharma writer? A client service superhero? A medical editing guru?

Xavier Creative House (XCH) is an award-winning virtual healthcare marketing agency specializing in pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical devices. XCH’s global team of brand builders and healthcare marketers, tech-savvy go-getters, and innovative dream-vetters are passionate about the big idea that changes behavior in the healthcare marketplace. We deliver bold and evocative creative solutions amplified by meaningful technology to energize brands and authentically connect with patients and HCPs. Our positive and empathetic style develops strong, personal relationships that facilitate a productive partnership and lay the foundation for long-term mutual success and growth. We are currently hiring for: PHARMACEUTICAL COPYWRITER (Full-Time & Contract) Are Your Brilliant in Both Hemispheres? Right-Brain Innovation. Left-Brain Logic. The ideal candidate understands pharmaceutical marketing and is a creative thinker with excellent promotional writing and research skills to help us craft bold and evocative marketing messages, advertising copy, promotional training materials, and digital content that authentically engages healthcare audiences. As a vital member of the creative team, you’ll need to translate complex details of various therapeutic areas to create copy and content that motivates sales reps, HCPs, and patients. Expect to work closely with the client, strategy, and design teams to brainstorm ideas, execute the copy concepts, and develop targeted strategic messaging. Thorough research, annotation, and key stakeholder interviewing skills are required. The role is influenced by the demands of fast-paced agency life with equal importance on creativity, being on-brand and on-time, and always considering regulatory guidelines. CLIENT SERVICES MANAGER (FULL-TIME) Are You Purpose-Driven and Service Minded? The ideal candidate has pharmaceutical marketing expertise and client service savvy. You are responsible for cultivating relationships, actively listening, and identifying opportunities to deliver exceptional service. In addition, you will be creating project scope, timelines, budgets, briefs, and success markers, all while providing high-touch services. This position requires project planning knowledge, execution, and collaboration using project management software. You will be the go-to for communicating project status, regulatory needs, and timelines to clients. In addition to being a master of communication and service, the Client Services Manager must be highly detail-oriented and possess advanced problem-solving and presentation skills to ensure the client projects are executed flawlessly and meet KPIs. The role is influenced by the demands of fast-paced agency life with equal importance on creativity, being on-brand and on-time, and always considering regulatory guidelines. ART DIRECTOR (FULL-TIME) Do You Create Along the Edge of the Box? We’re looking for an Art Director with an eye for design, a strategic mindset, attention to detail, and healthcare marketing expertise. Can you create bold and evocative creative solutions that provide results? Join a team of thinkers and doers. You bring a mix of design expertise and business understanding to the position, promoting our company and that of our valued clients. Manage the effectiveness and deliverables of the creative projects and creative partners to be on point and on time. Collaborate with the team and be someone that can inspire others, taking creativity to a new level as we continue to grow. The role is influenced by the demands of fast-paced agency life with equal importance on creativity, being on-brand and on-time, and always considering regulatory guidelines. PHARMACEUTICAL EDITOR (FULL-TIME / CONTRACTOR) Is Flawless Execution Your Endgame? We are looking for an editor who understands pharmaceutical marketing and mastery of English grammar rules, punctuation, AMA style, and brand guidelines. In addition, you should have strong knowledge of scientific and medical concepts and thoroughly understand each client’s industry, products/services, branding, and marketing goals. This role is influenced by the demands of fast-paced agency life with equal importance on accuracy, being on brand, and on time. And maintaining familiarity with FDA, EU, and other relevant guidelines and industry standards to ensure that assets meet brand and regulatory requirements and guidance. This fast-paced role requires reviewing and editing promotional content for scientific/medical accuracy, grammatical standards, and brand consistency. You must write or rewrite content where you find it necessary or as directed by the regulatory process. It will be critical to fact-check content and enforce editorial standards. As a vital member of the marketing team, you’ll understand the complex details of various therapeutic areas and contribute to bold and evocative solutions that motivate sales reps, HCPs, and patients and their caregivers.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Philadelphia Business Journal

Capehart Scatchard has been serving clients in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York since 1876.

Capehart Scatchard’s Mt. Laurel, New Jersey office is currently seeking to hire associates in our Workers’ Compensation, Litigation and Labor & Employment Groups. With offices in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York, Capehart Scatchard has been serving the legal needs of large and small businesses, public entities, non-profit organizations and academic institutions, governments and individuals for over 140 years. We are proud of our rich heritage which is both a source of confidence and a continuing ethical guide. We have earned and maintained our superb reputation for more than a century by providing our clients with quality legal services and by keeping a step ahead in areas of developing law. We anticipate our clients’ needs, keep apprised of legal developments and counsel preventative action to avoid trouble, now and later. We recognize one of our greatest assets: our people. We have created the right mix of professionals at every level to make this philosophy work. Our lawyers bring impressive credentials from other firms or positions in government or business to join with Capehart Scatchard lawyers who have established outstanding track records during their long careers with us. Our attorneys are supported by trained paralegals, secretaries, and administrative personnel working in a modern facility with state-of-the-art technology. Our professionals understand clients’ needs for effective and efficient service, and we strive to exceed their expectations. The relationship between client and attorney must be based upon respect, trust, and mutual confidence. We value clear, open communication in order to help our clients understand their legal matters and the services we are providing. Capehart Scatchard endeavors to understand a client’s needs, and to then tailor our level of service to achieve the client’s objectives. The Firm is wholeheartedly committed to a policy of equal employment opportunity and cultural diversity for all prospective and present employees. Our belief is that diversity enhances the quality of the Firm and enriches the experience of all its employees. We recruit employees without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, disability, marital status, or sexual orientation. We recognize the importance of family responsibilities and community service, and encourage all our attorneys and professional staff to become active in charitable, community, and professional organizations. Many of our attorneys are actively involved with local and state bar associations, regularly speak to business, legal and trade groups, serve on a number of civic and academic boards, and participate in a variety of professional associations. Capehart Scatchard believes that a well-rounded attorney is one who not only invests in the development of a long-term practice with the Firm but also who enjoys a fulfilling life outside the practice of law. Capehart Scatchard offers its attorneys a comprehensive benefits package including health, dental, life and vision insurance. Additional benefits include a 401(k), a defined contribution plan, profit-sharing, paid holidays, and more. Despite our size, we maintain a friendly, informal working environment in which the value of camaraderie and an open door policy underscores the collegial feeling of working together.

