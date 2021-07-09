Overcoming challenges: Woman-owned construction business clawing back after losing work

Xavier Creative House (XCH) is an award-winning virtual healthcare marketing agency specializing in pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical devices. XCH’s global team of brand builders and healthcare marketers, tech-savvy go-getters, and innovative dream-vetters are passionate about the big idea that changes behavior in the healthcare marketplace. We deliver bold and evocative creative solutions amplified by meaningful technology to energize brands and authentically connect with patients and HCPs. Our positive and empathetic style develops strong, personal relationships that facilitate a productive partnership and lay the foundation for long-term mutual success and growth. We are currently hiring for: PHARMACEUTICAL COPYWRITER (Full-Time & Contract) Are Your Brilliant in Both Hemispheres? Right-Brain Innovation. Left-Brain Logic. The ideal candidate understands pharmaceutical marketing and is a creative thinker with excellent promotional writing and research skills to help us craft bold and evocative marketing messages, advertising copy, promotional training materials, and digital content that authentically engages healthcare audiences. As a vital member of the creative team, you’ll need to translate complex details of various therapeutic areas to create copy and content that motivates sales reps, HCPs, and patients. Expect to work closely with the client, strategy, and design teams to brainstorm ideas, execute the copy concepts, and develop targeted strategic messaging. Thorough research, annotation, and key stakeholder interviewing skills are required. The role is influenced by the demands of fast-paced agency life with equal importance on creativity, being on-brand and on-time, and always considering regulatory guidelines. CLIENT SERVICES MANAGER (FULL-TIME) Are You Purpose-Driven and Service Minded? The ideal candidate has pharmaceutical marketing expertise and client service savvy. You are responsible for cultivating relationships, actively listening, and identifying opportunities to deliver exceptional service. In addition, you will be creating project scope, timelines, budgets, briefs, and success markers, all while providing high-touch services. This position requires project planning knowledge, execution, and collaboration using project management software. You will be the go-to for communicating project status, regulatory needs, and timelines to clients. In addition to being a master of communication and service, the Client Services Manager must be highly detail-oriented and possess advanced problem-solving and presentation skills to ensure the client projects are executed flawlessly and meet KPIs. The role is influenced by the demands of fast-paced agency life with equal importance on creativity, being on-brand and on-time, and always considering regulatory guidelines. ART DIRECTOR (FULL-TIME) Do You Create Along the Edge of the Box? We’re looking for an Art Director with an eye for design, a strategic mindset, attention to detail, and healthcare marketing expertise. Can you create bold and evocative creative solutions that provide results? Join a team of thinkers and doers. You bring a mix of design expertise and business understanding to the position, promoting our company and that of our valued clients. Manage the effectiveness and deliverables of the creative projects and creative partners to be on point and on time. Collaborate with the team and be someone that can inspire others, taking creativity to a new level as we continue to grow. The role is influenced by the demands of fast-paced agency life with equal importance on creativity, being on-brand and on-time, and always considering regulatory guidelines. PHARMACEUTICAL EDITOR (FULL-TIME / CONTRACTOR) Is Flawless Execution Your Endgame? We are looking for an editor who understands pharmaceutical marketing and mastery of English grammar rules, punctuation, AMA style, and brand guidelines. In addition, you should have strong knowledge of scientific and medical concepts and thoroughly understand each client’s industry, products/services, branding, and marketing goals. This role is influenced by the demands of fast-paced agency life with equal importance on accuracy, being on brand, and on time. And maintaining familiarity with FDA, EU, and other relevant guidelines and industry standards to ensure that assets meet brand and regulatory requirements and guidance. This fast-paced role requires reviewing and editing promotional content for scientific/medical accuracy, grammatical standards, and brand consistency. You must write or rewrite content where you find it necessary or as directed by the regulatory process. It will be critical to fact-check content and enforce editorial standards. As a vital member of the marketing team, you’ll understand the complex details of various therapeutic areas and contribute to bold and evocative solutions that motivate sales reps, HCPs, and patients and their caregivers.