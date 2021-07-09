First look: YoloBox Pro touchscreen video switcher-recorder-streaming encoder to surpass the original
You may recall that in October 2020, I reviewed the first YoloBox, a standalone touchscreen 7-inch video switcher-recorder-streaming encoder. In that review (linked ahead), I reviewed the evolution from traditional video mixers/switchers (without built-in video players, character generators, recorders or transmitters) to the present. Now, YoloBox has launched the YoloBox Pro to surpass the original YoloBox. It’s larger and has better specs and features. Let’s explore those changes with words and a video provided by the manufacturer, while I await the review unit to test it and review it.www.provideocoalition.com
