England will face Italy in Sunday's Euro 2020 final at Wembley. It took extra time but the Three Lions defeated Denmark 2-1 thanks to Harry Kane following up his own missed penalty to slot home a winner on the rebound. Italy advanced after defeating Spain. The team punched their ticket Tuesday, beating Spain on penalty kicks despite blowing a lead late in regulation. A frantic round of 16 kicked off the knockout stage and saw many big names crash out of the tournament. France, Portugal, the Netherlands and Germany all went home. Eight nations advanced in the competition: Switzerland, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ukraine and England.